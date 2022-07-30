Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.98

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 2088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NUVB shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Nuvation Bio from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Nuvation Bio Trading Down 7.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $604.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09.

Institutional Trading of Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,932,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,908 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,443,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,933,000 after buying an additional 1,820,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,996,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after buying an additional 262,811 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after buying an additional 1,470,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,415,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after buying an additional 669,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

