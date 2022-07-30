Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Up to $13.85

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.85, but opened at $15.45. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 215 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.39 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLK. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

