Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,915 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Ondas worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONDS. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ondas by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ondas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ondas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $922,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ondas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

Ondas ( NASDAQ:ONDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 1,017.95%. Research analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

