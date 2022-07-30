Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Visa in a report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the credit-card processor will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.91. Oppenheimer has a “Maintains” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s FY2023 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Visa Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.19.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $212.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.62. Visa has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $248.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

