Oppenheimer Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $190.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $305.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ FY2024 earnings at $12.88 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $273.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $250.70.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $159.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.03 and its 200-day moving average is $208.93. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $430.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of META. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 914 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 12,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

