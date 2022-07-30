Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $45.00. The stock traded as high as $33.98 and last traded at $33.04, with a volume of 2795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.16.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $172,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $172,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $57,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,846 shares of company stock valued at $470,778. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 14.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth $1,678,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth $1,301,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 5.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.93 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

