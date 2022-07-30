Orin Green Financial LLC Has $860,000 Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Orin Green Financial LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,788 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 223,739 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 46,930 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,469,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 131,841 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.6 %

Microsoft stock opened at $280.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.36 and a 200-day moving average of $281.34.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.80.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

