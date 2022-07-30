Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 133.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,220,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,307,000 after buying an additional 23,071 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 14.5% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,070,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,512,000 after buying an additional 135,549 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 934,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,552,000 after buying an additional 60,444 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 792,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,333,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 15.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 511,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,728,000 after buying an additional 68,064 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $62.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.18. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $97.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.72.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $79.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 15.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Palomar from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

