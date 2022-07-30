Paragon Advisors LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 497 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.19.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $134.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

