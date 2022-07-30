Pariax LLC Has $210,000 Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pariax LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.2% of Pariax LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pariax LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $162.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.43. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

