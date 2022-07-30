Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $174.52 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

