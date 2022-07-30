Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.59 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Several other analysts also recently commented on PEB. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

PEB stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Insider Activity

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Ron E. Jackson bought 5,900 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $99,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ron E. Jackson acquired 5,900 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $99,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,516.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 10,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,180,253.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.40%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

