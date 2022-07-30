Peterson Wealth Management Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Peterson Wealth Management cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.2% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after buying an additional 54,989 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,282,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Up 3.3 %

AAPL opened at $162.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

