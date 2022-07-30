Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $63.43 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.7% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $63,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.29.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $143,221.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,269 shares of company stock worth $12,792,226. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $116.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

