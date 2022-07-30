Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Q2 by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 207,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after buying an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Q2 by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 82.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $130,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Q2 from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Q2 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Q2 from $92.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $104,368.25. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Q2 stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $105.19.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $134.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.41 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

