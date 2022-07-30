Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.54. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

WMT stock opened at $132.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.56. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $361.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in Walmart by 17.3% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 8,811 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its position in Walmart by 6.0% in the second quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in Walmart by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 32,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

