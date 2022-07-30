Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Visa Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Visa in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on V. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.19.

Shares of V opened at $212.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.91 and its 200 day moving average is $210.62. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $248.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

