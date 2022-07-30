Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at $100,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 59.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $835,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at $20,236,318.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $835,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at $20,236,318.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $325,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,338.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,745 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,450. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.38.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $122.32 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.43 and a 12-month high of $150.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.09.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

