Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $140.83

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $140.83 and last traded at $137.43, with a volume of 8467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Argus started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price target on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,362 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,929,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,110,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

