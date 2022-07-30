Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,128,000 after buying an additional 63,409 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,336,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,726,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RL shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $116.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.29.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $98.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.64. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $86.54 and a 52 week high of $135.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.41%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

