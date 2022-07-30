Raymond James Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.85.

Shares of CB stock opened at $188.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a 52-week low of $168.04 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.15 and its 200 day moving average is $202.68.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,220,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15,339.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,800 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 21,092.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,545 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,682,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 29,309.1% during the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,058,000 after purchasing an additional 750,607 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

