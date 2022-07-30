Research Analysts Set Expectations for Twilio Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Twilio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.75). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Maintains” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Twilio’s current full-year earnings is ($3.46) per share.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.56 million.
Twilio Stock Performance
TWLO opened at $84.80 on Friday. Twilio has a 12-month low of $77.14 and a 12-month high of $384.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 11.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,572,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,053,000 after acquiring an additional 551,175 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,608,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,199,000 after acquiring an additional 403,326 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,579,000 after acquiring an additional 770,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Twilio by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Twilio
In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twilio (TWLO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.