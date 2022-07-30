Robert J. Clark Sells 5,000 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Stock

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,188.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Antero Resources Stock Up 2.7 %

Antero Resources stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.63. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 184,286.2% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 387,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 387,001 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after acquiring an additional 47,192 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

