Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,320,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,944,000 after acquiring an additional 783,621 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 272,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on RCKT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of RCKT opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $954.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.68 and a quick ratio of 15.68. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $38.81.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

