Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $60.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “maintains” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.28.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Down 3.0 %

SHOP opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.84, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.64 and a beta of 1.84. Shopify has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $176.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 992.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,517,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,371,541 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 1,055.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,428,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,099,000 after buying an additional 11,352,655 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,696,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,469,553,000 after buying an additional 65,144 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Shopify by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,489,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,184,252,000 after buying an additional 90,070 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,648,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,466,000,000 after buying an additional 115,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.