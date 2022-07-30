Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) PT Raised to $60.00 at Citigroup

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

RPRX stock opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 21.95, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.27. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.77 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $929,820.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,679.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $3,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,095,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,314,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $929,820.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,679.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,741 shares of company stock valued at $20,969,282 over the last 90 days. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,030,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 69,686 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 126,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

