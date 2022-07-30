Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 58,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 19,997 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 146,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

RVT stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

