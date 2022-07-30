Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $20.53 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $26.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s FY2025 earnings at $20.01 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.50.

RS opened at $190.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $211.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total value of $1,960,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

