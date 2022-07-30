SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 1,582 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,170 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STM. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3,021.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $37.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average is $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

STM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

