SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,417 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 28,938 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $242.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.19.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $212.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.62. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $248.46.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

