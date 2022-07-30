SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 391.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,435 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 64,870 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 24,202.0% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 61,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 61,231 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,436,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 46,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

