SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,942 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of B&G Foods worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 43,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

BGS opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.26.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $532.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 195.88%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BGS. StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised B&G Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

