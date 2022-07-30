SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 3,301.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 395.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of UPRO stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.22. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $31.12 and a 1-year high of $78.71.

