SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 18,439 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 279.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,048 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,439 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 65,722 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 665,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 86,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CATY. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $41.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 40.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

