SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,107 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSGS shares. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.25.

MSGS stock opened at $153.78 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $145.41 and a 12 month high of $203.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.34). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

