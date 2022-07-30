Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.43

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 5229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHCR. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Sharecare Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $500.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharecare

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.71 million during the quarter. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sharecare during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sharecare during the first quarter worth $27,000. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

