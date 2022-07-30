Sherritt International (TSE:S) Stock Price Up 13.9%

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 13.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 465,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,036,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on S. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.70 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Sherritt International Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$164.87 million and a P/E ratio of 41.50.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International ( TSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$34.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

