ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $180.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.43.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $2,113,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,133,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $2,113,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,133,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $833,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,529,981.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,112 shares of company stock worth $8,574,488 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $210.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.94 and a beta of 1.28. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $249.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.19.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

