Short Interest in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB) Expands By 90.1%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 90.1% from the June 30th total of 794,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 634,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VWOB opened at $63.65 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund has a one year low of $59.30 and a one year high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.23.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.267 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.