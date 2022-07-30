Short Interest in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB) Expands By 90.1%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 90.1% from the June 30th total of 794,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 634,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of VWOB opened at $63.65 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund has a one year low of $59.30 and a one year high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.23.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.267 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
