Short Interest in Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Drops By 41.1%

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the June 30th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRPX opened at $1.52 on Friday. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Virpax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Virpax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony P. Mack acquired 75,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $101,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,433.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 84,729 shares of company stock worth $113,401 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virpax Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug treatment for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

