Signaturefd LLC Acquires 166 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 488.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UniFirst by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 780,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,267,000 after acquiring an additional 259,468 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 756,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,267,000 after purchasing an additional 35,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,446,000 after purchasing an additional 36,388 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,367,000 after purchasing an additional 69,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $195.89 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $154.72 and a 52-week high of $232.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.55 and a 200 day moving average of $175.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.90.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.16). UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNF. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

