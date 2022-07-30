Signaturefd LLC Acquires 173 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 1,730.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 68.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 22.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 101.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $205.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.51. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $314.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $563,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $563,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,537,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,719 shares of company stock worth $24,939,262. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCTY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $232.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.63.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Featured Stories

