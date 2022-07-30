Signaturefd LLC Acquires New Position in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,812,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after buying an additional 689,210 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 164,758 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Down 2.1 %

a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. a.k.a. Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About a.k.a. Brands

(Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.