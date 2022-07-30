Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 190.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth $733,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

BOX Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $28.44 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14.

Insider Activity

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,315 shares in the company, valued at $42,480,250.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,480,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,164,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

BOX Profile



Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

