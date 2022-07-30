Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in YETI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in YETI by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in YETI by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $50.77 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.35.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $293.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on YETI to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

