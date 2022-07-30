Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 2,214.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCY. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,847,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,769,000 after acquiring an additional 153,308 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,468,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after acquiring an additional 59,258 shares during the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 32,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

PCY opened at $19.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $27.89.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.