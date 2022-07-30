Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 144.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Onto Innovation by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,328,000 after purchasing an additional 32,075 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,366,000 after purchasing an additional 44,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,868 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,602,000 after purchasing an additional 350,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 953.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 784,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,386,000 after purchasing an additional 709,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

NYSE ONTO opened at $83.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.29. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.95 and a 1-year high of $106.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.31.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $241.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

