Signaturefd LLC Buys 244 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 174.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,362,000 after acquiring an additional 427,524 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,302,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,415,000 after acquiring an additional 292,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,312,000 after buying an additional 24,064 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,431,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,437,000 after buying an additional 23,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 978,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,664,000 after buying an additional 71,414 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $106.58 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $82.68 and a 1 year high of $220.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.00 and its 200-day moving average is $112.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.86.

In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,805.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

