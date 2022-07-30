Signaturefd LLC Buys 251 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 631.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000.

A number of analysts have commented on CDAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.58.

In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $201,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,656.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $201,915.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,656.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $228,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,373. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,789 shares of company stock valued at $535,214. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average is $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.18 and a beta of 1.54. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

