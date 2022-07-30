Signaturefd LLC Buys 750 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 416.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average is $45.40.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $421.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile



Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

